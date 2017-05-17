BREAKING: Judge Sets $300K Bond for Gulf Shores Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — A Baldwin County judge has set a hefty bond for the Gulf Shores man accused of the Sunday night hit and run that killed a 26-year-old man.

David Justin Todd’s bond was set at $300,000 on Wednesday. The judge instructed that if he is to make bond and be released, he must wear an ankle monitor and use an alcohol monitor.

Todd is charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, and leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death. Todd, 40, of Gulf Shores was allegedly behind the wheel of the van that fled the scene in the accident that killed 26-year-old Aubrey Coggins.

According to court records, Todd has pled guilty at least three previous times to charges of DUI. Gulf Shores Police say alcohol was a factor in this crash. Earlier it was reported Coggins had stopped on the bridge to help other drivers involved in an earlier accident after 9:30 Sunday night. Coggins was apparently trying to direct traffic when he was hit by the van.

