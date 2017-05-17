Baldwin County’s Tripp Pittman Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate Run

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WKRG) — Alabama Senator Tripp Pittman of Baldwin County is joining the long list of names running for U.S. Senate.

News 5 has learned that Pittman has qualified for candidacy in the upcoming election for the seat previously held by Jeff Sessions.

Pittman has previously stated that he would not seek re-election for the District 32 Senate seat he currently holds in Alabama. He was elected to that seat in 2007

The U.S. Senate seat is currently held by former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange. Former Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Strange to the seat after Sessions was confirmed as attorney general in a move that’s be criticized for its legitimacy.

Strange filed papers Wednesday with the Alabama Republican Party. He had previously announced his intention to run.

Wednesday is the final day to qualify for the Aug. 15 primary.

Other Republicans contenders include: U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks; former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore; state Rep. Ed Henry; Christian Coalition president Randy Brinson; and Birmingham businessman Dom Gentile.