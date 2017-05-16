Vigil Held For Sheniece Sumpter

Dozens of people came out Tuesday night in remembrance of a young mother found murdered last week.

The candlelight vigil was held for Sheniece Sumpter.

She was found shot in the head last Tuesday outside an abandoned house on Bay road.

Police arrested her boyfriend, Peter Gales, for the murder.

Sumpter’s family says it was a domestic violence situation and wish they could have got her out of the relationship.

“She don’t deserve what happened to her and if I would have known it was domestic violence I would have talked to that guy and got her away from him,” said Sumpter’s father, Gregory Nelson.

Sumpter leaves behind a 9-year-old son.

Funeral services are planned for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Mobile.