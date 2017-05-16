Veteran Suspect in Shooting an Uber Driver

DALLAS, TEXAS (CBS) — A Dallas Uber driver was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot.

When officers arrived at the Lakewood on the Trail apartment complex around 1:00 a.m. they found a wounded Uber driver, his passenger and John Beaty White performing first aid. The driver has been shot in the chest.

Police say the suspected gunman, John Beaty White, is facing aggravated assault charges

According to officers the passenger had been drinking and when they pulled up in front of the apartments, he showed the driver a gun in a case he was carrying.

The suspect, who may be an army veteran, was in the area, saw the passenger with a gun and thought someone was in trouble.

Police said White pulled a gun, fired several rounds, hitting the driver.

Police have not released the names of the other people involved,