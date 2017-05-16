TONIGHT: Bicyclist Fired At in Mobile Speaks to News 5

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The Mobile woman who posted a video to Facebook saying she was fired at while riding a bicycle in Mobile is ready to tell her story.

Heather Nelson says she is recovering after being assaulted with either an air rifle or pellet gun while on her bicycle in Mobile. In a video posted to Facebook moments after the alleged assault, she described being hit by someone in a black truck with a license tag number of 2BR4223.

Heather tells News 5 at first she thought she was hit by stray rocks churned up by a passing truck. Nelson later realized she was hit by something much worse.

“People can be jerks, but God is good,” she said in the post. “I am OK.”

Nelson is believed to have suffered minor injuries in the attack. She says she has filed a police report and officers are confident in making an arrest.

Nelson said another man was attacked this morning while running on Springhill Avenue. Bill Goodloe had one of his teeth knocked out after being hit this morning.

