Three Teens in Custody After Police Chase

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (CNN) — Officers from Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee, and eventually Mequon were in pursuit of a car stolen in the Falls.

Eventually, in Mequon near 76th and County Line road where three kids in the car bailed out.

Three teenage boys 13, 14, and 15-years-old were arrested after a foot chase. Two of the three boys already had warrants for vehicle theft.

Menomonee Falls Police Department’s Captain Jeff Knop says, “We will pursue for any serious crime. And our officers use a lot of discretion and have the discretion to end the pursuit at any time as do the supervisors who are on duty at the time.”

“Our officers were calling out the nature of the traffic they were encountering, the weather conditions, the speed, the driving stature of the vehicle that he was pursuing, that type of thing,” Knop says.

Police suspect the three boys may be behind a string of car thefts.