Student Robbed Walking Home from School in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A student told officers that he was robbed in Midtown Mobile while walking home from school on Monday, according to a release from Mobile Police.

Officers originally responded to the Subway restaurant on Airport Blvd. at the Loop in reference to a robbery call.

The victim told officers that while he and friends were walking home from school, they were approached by an unknown man who demanded money from the victim. The victim told officers that the man appeared to have a gun.

The apparent robbery took place in the area of Clearmont and Williams Street just before 1 p.m. Monday.

After the victim gave the suspect his wallet, the suspect fled the area, but was later spotted by the victim who called Mobile Police. However, officers were not able to locate the suspect after arriving in the area.

It is unknown what school the student attended in Mobile County.

If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect, please call Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.