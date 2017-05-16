Red Cross Renovations Done

Related Coverage Mobile Red Cross Moving Major Services Under One Roof

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

They’ve gone from under construction to work underway. We’re looking at the American Red Cross’s headquarters on North Sage Avenue. I was here a month ago and this place was really just a construction area. Now blood donation services that used to be a few miles away on Demetropolis Road are here now at their central headquarters. They haven’t had disaster services and blood services in one place since 2003. They say by moving out of that old location at Demetropolis road, this renovation will pay for itself in less than three years

“I think it’s important to make the red cross more effective and more efficient, under one roof this is the first time we’ve been under one roof since 2003, we’re thankful to be blessed with this wonderful facility,” said Executive Director Mike Brown. They’re also planning a grand opening for later this week to thank donors for the work they’ve done to make this possible. The Grand Opening is Thursday evening, May 18th, 2017, from 5:00 – 6:30. Blood donation services were up and running by May 1st. The renovation only took about two months. Organizers say the new location helps raise the profile of the local Red Cross and hopefully encourages others to donate.