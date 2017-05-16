Montana Deputy Killed During Traffic Stop

ROCK CREEK, MT (CBS) — A Montana Sheriff’s deputy was killed during a traffic stop early this morning, prompting a middle of the night chase across five southwestern Montana counties during which the suspects fired shots at pursuing officers.

The pursuit finally ended about 30 miles east of Missoula with one of the suspects being shot and his father under arrest.

The incident began when a Broadwater County Sheriff’s deputy pulled a vehicle over near Three Forks in what’s described as a “routine stop” at approximately 3 a.m.

He had called the incident into dispatchers, but then never called back.

A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy then responded and found the deputy dead on the side of the road.

The deputy has been identified as Mason Moore. Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was a 3 year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

A statewide alert was issued for the suspect vehicle and it was spotted near Anaconda where a pursuit began.

Authorities say the vehicle headed westbound on Interstate 90 where it struck spike strips in Powell County but was able to continue on the interstate.

The suspects began firing at law enforcement before the vehicle stopped just east of Rock Creek.

61 year old Lloyd Barrus was arrested and is in the Missoula county jail. His 38 year old son was shot in the head by law enforcement. He is in a Missoula hospital.

The father is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday in Missoula Justice Court. He’s being held on a felony deliberate homicide charge.