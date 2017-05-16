Mobile and Gulf Shores Partnering to Offer Jobs to Youth This Summer

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile and Gulf Shores might be separated by a county line and Mobile Bay, but the two cities are joining forces to help young adults find jobs on the Gulf Coast.

In a press release sent to News 5, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is touting his Youth Empowered for Success (YES) Initiative. Stimpson says applicants (ages 17-24) from the City of Mobile will work in the City of Gulf Shores during its peak summer season.

As stated in the release, the participants will receive workplace readiness training provided by the University of South Alabama’s Hospitality and Tourism Department over a two week period. Upon completion of the training, participants will receive a hospitality and tourism certificate. 100 participants will work with resort and hospitality organizations in various positions for a minimum of four weeks. Transportation will be provided to the participants at no cost to them.

“I want to commend Mayor Craft and the City of Gulf Shores on their effort to increase access to employment for youth and thank the University of South Alabama for providing our youth the training skills for these job opportunities,” said Mayor Stimpson. “Our young people need to be trained and working this summer to prepare them for this region’s growing job market. We tell our youth that violence is not the answer, and now it’s time to consistently provide options to empower them so that they can be successful.”

More from the release:

This pilot program is the first Gulf Coast workforce development partnership to answer the growing demand of seasonal employment in Gulf Shores and the number of young people in the City of Mobile ready and eager to work. The collaborative pilot program is the effort of The City of Mobile, The City of Gulf Shores, the University of South Alabama, Mobile County Public Schools-Transportation Department, Baldwin Regional Area Transit System (BRATS), Brett-Robinson, Meyer Real Estate, Spectrum Resorts, Kiva Dunes and LuLu’s Hospitality.