Gofundme Account Set Up for Gulf Shores Hit and Run Victim

By Published:
Image Courtesy: Monica Dilley

Baldwin County, AL (WKRG)

An online account has been set up to raise money for funeral expenses for Aubrey Coggins.  The 26-year-old man from Foley was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night.  Authorities have charged the driver with manslaughter and DUI.

The account was set-up by a friend on behalf of the victim’s fiance.  Coggins was a beloved man from south Baldwin County who leaves behind an 18-month-old daughter.

“He was an avid Outdoorsman love to fish and hunt love this family. [He] had a lot of friends,” said In-law Rick Herder via a text message exchange. He said Aubrey’s actions defined his character and he was exactly the kind of person who would help others broken down on the side of the road.

“The way he loved this whole family, and when he did something he did it to the fullest.”

