Fire Chief Decision Expected Today

The Mobile City Council is expected to take up the appointment of Mark Sealy as the new Chief of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department today.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the appointment Friday, saying, “Chief Sealy has demonstrated outstanding leadership in MFRD. His leadership, confidence, and ability to execute a strategic plan made him the ideal candidate for the position. I firmly believe he will lead us on the path to becoming the safest City in America. We hope that the City Council will approve the appointment as quickly as possible to ensure continuity.”

Sealy has been with MFRD for more than 25 years, most recently as the District Chief of Training for the Department.

It’s been three years since Mobile has had a permanent Fire Chief.

The absence of a full-time Chief was the subject of a special report by News 5’s Chad Petri, “Where’s The Chief?”