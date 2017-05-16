Fiancee of Aaron Hernandez Speaks Out

By Published:
Aaron Hernandez
Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez attends a pre-trial hearing at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015, in Boston. Hernandez is charged with killing two Boston men in 2012 after a chance encounter at a nightclub. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) – The fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez says she didn’t initially believe he had died in his prison cell and doesn’t think his death was a suicide.

The first part of a two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez aired Monday on the “Dr. Phil ” show.

Jenkins-Hernandez told host Dr. Phillip McGraw she doesn’t think the former New England Patriots tight end’s death April 19 was a suicide, as authorities have ruled.

She says he was upbeat in their last telephone conversation before he was found hanged and there was no indication he was suicidal.

She says she thought the news of Hernandez’s death was a “hoax.”

Hernandez’s suicide came days after he was acquitted in a 2012 Boston double slaying. He was serving a life sentence in a 2013 killing.

