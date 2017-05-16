Family Of 4 Graduates From Same College

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A central Florida family of four is planning the celebration of a major milestone.

On Monday, 51-year-old Aaron Duncan, 50-year-old Colleen Duncan and their daughters, 21-year-old Kendra and 19-year-old Aimee, graduated from Daytona State College.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Aaron Duncan earned an associate of science degree in business administration.

His wife is getting a degree in office management and their girls are receiving associate of arts degrees.

For Aimee Duncan, it meant quitting high school, earning a GED and starting college.

She even ended up in an online theatre class with her parents.

Having the entire family in college brought challenges, especially for the working parents.