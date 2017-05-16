Casting Call for “Redneck Housewives of Alabama”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Do you think you have what it takes to be on a new reality show called, “Redneck Housewives of Alabama?” According to the website, www.redneckhousewivesofalabama.com, a company called Helen Evans LLC is launching a new reality show in the Fall that will center around housewives in the Heart of Dixie. Women must be age 21 and up. Auditions will be held in Huntsville.

According to the website, producers are looking for “Southern women with a fondness for big trucks, guns, speedway racing, horseback riding bass fishing and a little adventurous.” It adds, “If you or your friends are battling with serious and realistic issues and you are a true southerner than this may be the show for you.”

Participants are asked to go to the website to register and send in a video with why you should be chosen.