Candlelight Vigil Held for Gulf Shores Hit and Run Victim

Aubrey Coggin was killed Sunday night on the bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. Friends and family gathered under the same bridge to remember, smile, pray and shed a few tears.

He had stopped to direct traffic around a wreck in the northbound lanes of the bridge when he was killed. Two days later, candles were released into the Intracoastal Waterway and balloons flew toward the sky.

Vanessa Dilley was engaged to be married to Coggin and is the mother of his 18-month-old daughter. She spoke about the young man that had so much to live for.

“It’s hard to talk about him like this,” she said holding back tears. “It’s just, it’s tragedy. He wasn’t supposed to go like this. Maybe hunting and fishing or jumping off a boat in the middle of nowhere but not like this. It’s really hard to know that he was out there to save me and help me and fix the problem. He was out there to fix the problem and somebody hit him.”

Coggin was trying to direct traffic around the wreck when he was hit by a van police say was driven by 40-year-old David Justin Todd of Gulf Shores. Todd now faces manslaughter, DUI, driving with revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death. He is being held in the Baldwin County Jail. His bond hearing is expected on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the sudden tragedy has left a family struggling with funeral expenses. A Go Fund Me account: https://www.gofundme.com/3se478g has been set up to help. Donations are also being taken at Hood’s Home Furnishings in Foley where Coggin got his start in the granite business.