WCSO seeks public help finding 13-year-old runaway

1:34 p.m. UPDATE: Savanah has been found, according to WCSO.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL (WKRG) —- Walton County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a teenage girl who ran away Sunday.

A WCSO spokesperson says Savanah Marie Skirde, 13, was last seen at a family member’s home off Richardson Road around 7:30 p.m. on May 14.

Skirde had been reaching out to people online after a fight with her family. A family member told the sheriff’s office that a white man that goes by “Nick,” who claims to be 25 years old, had offered to pick her up.

She was later seen leaving the home and getting into a gold or tan Ford F-150 driven by a man “who appeared to be in his 60s.”

She’s described as a white girl with blond hair and blue eyes. She stands 5’4″ and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111. You can also remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.