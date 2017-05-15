Rep. Mo Brooks seeks US Senate seat in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks says he’s running for the U.S. Senate in Alabama.

A statement from the conservative Republican from Huntsville says he’s running because America’s status as the greatest nation ever is at risk. Brooks say Congress is failing the nation.

The 63-year-old Brooks scheduled a series of appearances Monday across the state to announce his candidacy. The first is in Huntsville followed by stops in Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile. Rep. Brooks scheduled a press conference in Mobile at 10 p.m. Monday night.

The Senate seat is currently held by Republican Luther Strange, who was appointed by former Gov. Robert Bentley and is seeking election.

Other GOP candidates include former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore; state Rep. Ed Henry; Christian Coalition president Randy Brinson; and Birmingham businessman Dom Gentile.

The primary is set for Aug. 15.