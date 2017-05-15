Police Identify Suspect, Victim in Fatal Hit and Run in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police say 26-year-old Aubrey Coggins from Foley was the victim of a fatal hit and run crash Sunday night.

Police say, David Justin Todd, 40, of Gulf Shores was behind the wheel of the van that fled the scene.

According to court records, Todd has pled guilty at least three previous times to charges of DUI. Gulf Shores Police say alcohol was a factor in this crash. Earlier it was reported Coggins had stopped on the bridge to help other drivers involved in an earlier accident after 9:30 Sunday night. Coggins was apparently trying to direct traffic when he was hit by the van.

The van and its driver were taken into custody by Orange Beach Police at a gas station in Elberta nearly eight miles away. We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we get them.

People continue to share their memories of Aubrey Coggins on social media. In a Facebook Message exchange with News 5, friends say he was the kind of friend anyone would want to have.

“Great guy would give his shirt off his back for someone,” said friend Justin St. Antoine. “He would help anyone out. Nice, kind very friendly. He could make about anyone smile. He was the life of the party.”