GRAND BAY, AL (WKRG) —- A man and a woman from Pascagoula were arrested Friday during a joint-narcotics raid conducted by Saraland Police and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

42-year-old Rube Henry Webb and 38-year-old Jamie Marie Webb were processed at Mobile Metro Jail on charges for trafficking meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the raid, officers recovered two ounces of ICE meth, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.