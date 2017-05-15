MPD: Robbery Victims Forced to Strip During Home Invasion

Mobile Police say several residents of Knollwood Apartments were robbed early Monday morning. Adding insult to Injury, they were forced to strip while they were being robbed. It happened about 1 am at 1601 Knollwood Drive. The victims told police they were walking up the stairs when the robbers forced them at gunpoint to remove their clothing. The robbers forced their way into the apartment, where a third victim inside answered the door. The robbers took cell phones, a TV and a video game console according to police.

Advertisement