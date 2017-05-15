Mobile’s fallen officers to be honored in annual memorial service

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Local law enforcement personnel who passed away last year will be memorialized this Thursday at Public Safety Park.

The Law Enforcement Memorial Service is an annual event that’s been held more than 50 years. This year’s speaker is Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

The following officers will be honored:

David Christian, MPD Retired

Guyland Hodges, MPD Retired

Daniel Lyons, MPD Retired

Herschel McLain, MPD Retired

Tyree Richburg, MPD Retired

Alfred Webb, MPD Retired

Harold Donald, MCSO Retired

Dale Kohn, MCSO Retired

James F. Snider, FBI Retired

Jeff Whitfield, FBI

Jesse Mcleod, Retired Alabama State Trooper

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public.