Mobile’s fallen officers to be honored in annual memorial service

By Published:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Local law enforcement personnel who passed away last year will be memorialized this Thursday at Public Safety Park.

The Law Enforcement Memorial Service is an annual event that’s been held more than 50 years. This year’s speaker is Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

The following officers will be honored:

  • David Christian, MPD Retired
  • Guyland Hodges, MPD Retired
  • Daniel Lyons, MPD Retired
  • Herschel McLain, MPD Retired
  • Tyree Richburg, MPD Retired
  • Alfred Webb, MPD Retired
  • Harold Donald, MCSO Retired
  • Dale Kohn, MCSO Retired
  • James F. Snider, FBI Retired
  • Jeff Whitfield, FBI
  • Jesse Mcleod, Retired Alabama State Trooper

 

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s