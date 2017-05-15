Mobile’s fallen officers to be honored in annual memorial service

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Local law enforcement personnel who passed away last year will be memorialized this Thursday at Public Safety Park.
The Law Enforcement Memorial Service is an annual event that’s been held more than 50 years. This year’s speaker is Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
The following officers will be honored:
- David Christian, MPD Retired
- Guyland Hodges, MPD Retired
- Daniel Lyons, MPD Retired
- Herschel McLain, MPD Retired
- Tyree Richburg, MPD Retired
- Alfred Webb, MPD Retired
- Harold Donald, MCSO Retired
- Dale Kohn, MCSO Retired
- James F. Snider, FBI Retired
- Jeff Whitfield, FBI
- Jesse Mcleod, Retired Alabama State Trooper
The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public.