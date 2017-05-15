Mayor Stimpson Seeks to “Decriminalize” Marijuana Possession

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is sponsoring a City Ordinance that would decriminalize several minor offenses in the City of Mobile. The ordinance being introduced at tomorrow morning’s City Council meeting would not require a person to be arrested for what the city calls “minor offenses”. Instead, a Uniform Non-Traffic Citation and Complaint (UNTCC) would be issued, at the sole discretion of the City.

Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree is among the charges included in the ordinance. According to Alabama Law, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree is defined if a person “possesses marijuana for his personal use only.” There is no quantity of marijuana listed in the law.

The offenses listed in the ordinance are:

Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

Disordley Conduct

Failure to Obey City Code

Harassment- If not fight words

Loitering for drug purposes

Minor in possession

Public Intoxication

Public Lewdness

Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

The ordinance also lays out that if the charge is uncontested, there would be no court appearance required and would result in a $100 fine. It is unclear if a drug conviction would be attached to the person’s record.

WKRG is working to gather more information from the Mayor’s office on this and will post any updates the city provides.