Man Gets Five Life Sentences for Sexually Abusing Children

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL (WKRG) — A Tennessee man will face five consecutive life sentences for sexually abusing children under the age of 12.

31-year-old Russell Simmons, of Selmer, TN, was found guilty Friday by a Santa Rosa County jury for five counts of sexual battery of a child.

According to State Attorney Bill Eddins, Simmons committed the acts upon two child victims at multiple homes in Pace, where he lived between May 8, 2007 and April 30, 2011.

One of the victims was between the ages of 4 and 7 at the time of the abuse. The other was between the ages 6 and 8.

The investigation was conducted by Detective Larry Tynes (Retired) of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and the case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Stephanie G. Pace.