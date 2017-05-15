Man Fatally Shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a man was running away from an argument when he was fatally shot in the back.

Al.com reports (http://bit.ly/2qj7N0t) Birmingham police homicide Sgt. John Tanks says the shooting happened Sunday during a small gathering at a home.

The victim and the suspect got into an argument. He says as the victim turned to walk away and the shooter fired several shots at the man.

Authorities say the gunman fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.

The death marks the 40th homicide in Birmingham this year.