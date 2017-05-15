High-Rise Blaze in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Emergency crews responded to a fire inside the Midtown Towers in Downtown Pittsburgh early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the 600 block of Liberty Avenue around 3 a.m. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the 6th floor of the building. Crews on the scene reported debris falling out of a window and catching at least one dumpster behind the building on fire.

Firefighters were working to evacuate residents. The Port Authority was being called to help move those residents. There were no immediate reports of injuries.