Elberta, AL (WKRG)- A training exercise conducted by the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department Monday evening definitely caught some attention from passers-by. The Elberta VFD burned an abandoned house near the intersection of County Road 95 and Highway 98 early Monday evening. The massive fire caught a lot of attention. One person shot video and sent it to the WKRG News 5 Facebook Fan Page.

