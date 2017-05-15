ECSO warns public after group gets lost during float trip



ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL (WKRG) — A group that had been floating down Big Escambia Creek briefly went missing yesterday after experiencing problems with their inner tubes.

According to the Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office, the group’s inner tubes began getting snagged and deflating as they drifted down the creek.

One person in the group, consisting of two adults and nine children between the ages of 12 and 16, had a kayak and noticed something was wrong when they arrived on the intended take-out spot at Magnolia Branch around 8 p.m. None of the other floaters had made it to the landing yet, so the kayaker notified local authorities.

The Poarch Fire Department went up creek searching for the missing floaters while ECSO contacted nearby land owners.

Around 9:30 p.m., all 10 missing floaters were found safe near a private hunting club. No medical attention was necessary.

ECSO Spokesperson Teri Tolbert reminds the public that if you’re planning a floating trip soon, make sure to plan a route and have an emergency plan.