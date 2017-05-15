Body Farm for Researchers and Detectives Opens Near Tampa

Associated Press Published:

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (AP) – A body farm is being planted in Florida. It’s a scientific facility for the study of how dead bodies decompose.

Officials broke ground Friday on the Adam Kennedy Forensics Field, a five-acre patch of land north of Tampa.

Forensic experts and law enforcement officers hope to turn the center into the world’s biggest of its kind, enabling researchers to study facets of decomposition, including how the environment, weather and other factors affect the body.

Four bodies will be buried in the coming days. Next January, professors at USF will exhume them and lead detectives through a course of study.

The facility is named after a school principal who died in a car crash; His body is among the first to be buried.

