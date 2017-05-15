B.C. Rain coach in court for sex charge, investigators seek other possible victims

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A B.C. Rain football coach accused of sending sexually-charged messages to a student plead not guilty in court this morning.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Robert Brazile III claims he sent the messages to a 17-year-old student to help make her boyfriend jealous.

Brazile reportedly admitted to the B.C. Rain principal that he did send the messages that read in part, “I’m Horny”, because the student was having problems with her boyfriend.

In the statement of probable cause that lead to the search warrant, the female student admitted sending two nude photographs of herself to Brazile after he requested them.

She reportedly also told investigators that she’d personally seen more nude photos of what appeared to be other underage girls on his phone. She also provided the names of other girls who may have had some sort of sexual contact with Brazile.

Brazile plead not guilty to soliciting a sex act with a student and is currently on Administrative Leave from the School System

He will appear in court in June for a preliminary hearing.