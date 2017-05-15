ADOC: Prison on lockdown after double stabbing kills inmate, injures another

Published:
Witherspoon, 34, was killed during a double stabbing at Bibb Correctional Facility on May 15. SOURCE: Alabama Department of Corrections

     Inmate Fatally Stabbed

BRENT, AL (WKRG) —- The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking into a deadly stabbing that took place Monday at the Bibb Correctional Facility.


Sanders, 28, is accused of using a makeshift weapon to fatally stab two inmates, killing one at Bibb Correctional Facility. SOURCE: Alabama Department of Corrections

According to ADOC, 28-year-old Justin Sanders faces murder charges after allegedly stabbing two inmates during an altercation in one of the dorms, killing one and sending the other to the facility’s infirmary this morning.

34-year-old Jamie Witherspoon was pronounced dead at a local hospital around 11:47 p.m. The second inmate’s identity will not be released as a security measure.

Prison officials say Sanders used a makeshift weapon to carry out the incident. He’s currently serving a 15-year sentence for a 2016 robbery out of Jefferson County.

Witherspoon was serving a 35-year sentence for a 2008 robbery out of Tuscaloosa County.

The facility is locked down while ADOC investigates the incident.

