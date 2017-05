MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — An accident on Cottage Hill Road near Crystal Key happened around 2:20 Sunday afternoon.

A witness on the scene says a motorcyclist was racing a car down the street.

The biker lost control and flipped, then was thrown from the cycle into a residential fence. The motorcycle continued on landing in the street.

A witness told us the biker was taken to USA medical but did not know how serious his injuries were.

Police say they have no more information at this time.