Texas Moms Dig in Dirt to Celebrate Mother’s Day

MILLICAN, TEXAS (CBS) — More than 500 people spent the afternoon at Milican Reserve for the third annual Dig Day.

The event was designed to give mom’s and sons a play date together.

They were able to dig in the dirt, jump on tractors, and go fishing among other activities.

It also serves as a fundraiser for the Mercy Project, a non-profit that is working to save children from slave trade in Africa.

Chris Fields with Mercy Project says, “they get an experience, they get an event, they get special time but it also raises money for a great cause so it’s a win win.”

The event is not exclusive to just mothers and sons and is becoming a Brazos Valley Mothers Day weekend tradition.