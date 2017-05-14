Single-Vehicle Crash Near Eufaula Claims Two Lives

WKRG Staff Published:

DOTHAN, AL (WKRG) —  According to Alabama Law Enforcement, one man refused to stop for Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and Eufaula Police Department.  He was driving left on the highway when he crashed into a ditch and overturned.

Wesley Logan Davis and Montrez Doran Brown were not using seat-belts when they were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 95 at the 61.30 mile marker, three miles south of Eufaula.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s