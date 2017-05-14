Single-Vehicle Crash Near Eufaula Claims Two Lives

DOTHAN, AL (WKRG) — According to Alabama Law Enforcement, one man refused to stop for Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and Eufaula Police Department. He was driving left on the highway when he crashed into a ditch and overturned.

Wesley Logan Davis and Montrez Doran Brown were not using seat-belts when they were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 95 at the 61.30 mile marker, three miles south of Eufaula.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate.