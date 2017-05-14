Police Investigating Deadly Wreck In Gulf Shores

By Published: Updated:

Gulf Shores Police are investigating an apparent hit and run on the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge.

Here’s what we know so far: it happened around 10:00 pm in the northbound lanes of the ICW bridge.

We’re told a van struck a pedestrian and sideswiped another vehicle on the bridge.

The driver of the vehicle that was sideswiped followed the van beneath the bridge where a passenger jumped out. 

A short time later, Orange Beach Police spotted a van with heavy front-end damage at a gas station in Miflin and detained the driver.

Traffic on Northbound Highway 59 and 20th Avenue is being re-routed as investigators work the scene.

The names of those involved have not been released.

