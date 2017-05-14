Nursing Home Shooting Results in Sad Mother’s Day

By Published: Updated:

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP) – The family of a 48-year-old mom of five children is in mourning this Mother’s Day weekend, after her slaying at the Ohio nursing home where she was a nurse’s aide.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Cindy Krantz is being remembered as a kind person who loved her kids. She, nurse Marlina Medrano and Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario were killed in the Friday attack.

Chris Krantz says his wife had “a really big heart” and would give neighborhood kids ice cream and take them to Sunday school.

The attack occurred in Kirkersville, a village of some 500 residents, about 25 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus. Suspect Thomas Hartless was found dead inside the nursing home.

Authorities said Sunday they didn’t immediately have any new information to release.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s