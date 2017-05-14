Indiana Truck Accident Leaves Four People Dead

TERRE HAUTE, IN (CBS) — Four people are reportedly dead after a multiple vehicle wreck along I-70 near Terre Haute, Indiana on Saturday.

Two semis and one car were involved. A preliminary investigation reports the semi failed to slow for traffic that was slowing for a vehicle fire on the shoulder when it struck the other vehicles.

It happened in the East bound lanes near the West Terre Haute exit, mile marker 4.

The fatal accident backed up traffic for several hours.

State Police are working the accident. Sgt. Joe Watts says the east bound lanes are still closed along I-70 and might stay that way into the morning for cleanup. He also says it will be days before identifying victims.