Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Karlos Finley joins us to talk about a challenging topic. He’s a member of the Pledge Group in Mobile. It’s a group that encourages conversations between predominantly white and black congregations. Finley says sometimes pastors may switch congregations for a Sunday.

Finley says there is a challenge in reaching out to groups of people that are different than you. Sometimes the natural tendency is to go with what you know. You can see our interview above.