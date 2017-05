Mobile (WKRG)- A two-vehicle crash at the intersections of Knollwood and Cottage Hill around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning has taken the life of an unidentified person.

Public Information Officer Donald Wallace tell us that three people were taken to area hospitals due to undisclosed injuries where one passed away.

Wallace says details on the crash and more information will be released sometime on Monday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.