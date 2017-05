Related Coverage Search for Man Missing More Than A Year Continues in Milton

MILTON, AL (WKRG) — According to Milton K-9 Academy’s, Steve Williams, remains were found during a search for Chip Campbell Sunday evening.

Williams says they are 80 percent sure the remains are human, but there is a 20 percent chance they are the remains of an animal.

The remains are being tested and more information should be available on Monday.

In the meantime they are continuing to search for Campbell because they’re not sure at this time who the remains belong to, or if they’re human.