Arizona Woman Arrested for Tampering with Baby Formula

CNN Reports Published:

TUCSON, AZ (CNN) —  Parents in Arizona are worried after police arrested a woman for tampering with baby formula.

Police say Jennifer Laplante removed Gerber Good Start Soy Formula and replaced it with flour and other possible unknown substances.

The tampering made at least one baby sick.

Preschool and daycare owner, Patricia Stevens says her daycare does not have formula on hand but she still gave a letter to the parents warning them about what happened.

Stevens says parents and daycares can never be too vigilant, “because there are so many ways for things to go wrong very quickly.”

Jennifer Laplante faces charges of child endangerment.

