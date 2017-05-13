Six Flags Honors 20 “Super Hero Moms”

Six Flags Over Georgia Park President Dale Kaetzel welcomed 20 super hero moms to the park on Saturday, as part of the kickoff to the Super Hero Summer at Six Flags Over Georgia.

The super hero moms were among the first ever riders on the all-new Justice League: Battle for Metropolis 4D, which opens to the public on May 26.

The super hero moms are from the Air Force, school teachers, first responders and more.

After riding the all-new Justice League Battle for Metropolis, they were able to enjoy the rest of the day in the park with their families.