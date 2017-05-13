Overcoming Odds To Become A College Graduate

Today was a day long in the making.

And there was something not normally heard at graduation at the University of Mobile. Applause.

“My family and friends who have always been here for me. I want to thank the faculty and staff at the University of Mobile who have been very kind and gracious with me,” says Toomey.

Toomey’s journey to graduation got a lot more difficult in November of 2007. That’s when he was in a car crash that left him paralyzed from the neck down. At the time, Toomey was a high school freshman and a Satsuma football player. He graduated in from Quitman High School in Mississippi in 2011. He says through it all, it was his faith and family that kept him strong.

“God is the thing that keeps me going. He’s been a big part of my life and he leads me on every path that I go on. But I could not have done it without my family and friends. It doesn’t have as much to do with me as you would think. It’s about the people who have helped me along the way.”

Now, this young man who has overcome so much, wants to help others.

“I would love to work anywhere where people are being helped, especially kids, I love kids. I just want to give kids what I had. I had a support system around me. I had family and friends and I just want to help them and I just want to do something with children.”

Toomey’s degree is in Christian Studies.