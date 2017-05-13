Lulu Comes Home to Lulu’s

Gulf Shores, AL (WKRG)

If you like cooking food and a little fun, Lulu’s is one of the best places to be in Gulf Shores today. No more so than on a day like today. Lucy Buffett comes by for a visit as part of her book tour. This is a tour promoting her second book, “Gumbo Love.” Dozens of People came out to have their book signed and have a little chat with the author and restaurateur Lucy Buffett. She says it’s really good to be back home. This book tour allows her to get out across the country and expose other people who wouldn’t normally come here to the Alabama Gulf Coast.

“Well if they’re foodies, and they love to cook I would hope they would try some of those recipes. If not I hope they’ll enjoy the stories and beautiful photography. Have a ball and get a sense of… I hope they get a sense of what it’s like to live on the Gulf Coast,” said Lucy Buffett.