International High School Program Comes to Mobile

Select high school students from Washington County were on the Campus of South Alabama on Friday.

They took part in an international program called Teen’s Lab.

The event is dedicated to giving students a “hand on experience” with experiments and to see what the school has to offer.

What makes this unique, is this is the first time the Teen’s Lab program has been conducted in the United States.

The students that took part in the two day event will have the opportunity to apply for select scholarships and they will have the ability to intern with B.A.S.F.

