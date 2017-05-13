BREAKING: Employees Save Child from Drowning in Destin

The Okalossa Sheriff’s Office released a statment on employees springing into action to save a child from a near death experience:

Heroic actions by employees at Destin’s Holiday Beach Resort this morning saved the life of a five year old child. The boy had been found floating face down in the pool around 10:30 a.m.

He was not breathing when he was first spotted, however two employees who began administering CPR were able to revive him.

The child had been sitting on the steps of the pool and caretakers reportedly turned their attention away only briefly before he was discovered face down. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say two employees of the establishment began administering aid, working on the youngster for about five minutes. When deputies arrived on scene at 1006 East Highway 98, the boy’s color was returning and he was breathing on his own. EMS crews transported him to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.