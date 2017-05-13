Alabama Prison Vote Coming this Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A prison construction plan is headed to a key vote in committee.

The House Judiciary Committee will vote Tuesday on the proposal to build, or lease, up to four prisons in the state.

Sen. Cam Ward, the bill’s sponsor, said the vote is “do or die” for the legislation as lawmakers head into the final week of the legislative session.

Under the plan, the state would build a new women’s prison and either lease or build three new men’s prisons. The state would borrow between $200 million and $845 million for construction, depending on how many prisons are built and how many are leased from local communities.

Opponents of the legislation have raised concerns about the price tag or argued understaffing is the more pressing problem.

