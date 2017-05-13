2 killed in small plane crash in Kentucky heading to Alabama

By Published:

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say two people were killed when a plane heading from Iowa to Alabama crashed in southern Kentucky.

Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham said Saturday that the remains of the pilot and passenger have been sent to Louisville for autopsies. There were no survivors.

The National Transportation Safety Board has interviewed a witness and the property owner where wreckage was spread over a wide area.

The NTSB says the plane was flying from Davenport, Iowa, to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, when it crashed on Friday afternoon near Hopkinsville.

Federal Aviation Administration says the crash involved a Beechcraft Bonanza, which seats up to six people.

No identities have been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s