What’s Working: “Classy Girls Wear Pearls” Program Teaching Girls Manners

A program at Williamson Middle Grades Academy is teaching girls to dress for success. The program is called “Classy Girls Wear Pearls.” The girls are taught life skills and manners. The goal is to teach them to how to act like young ladies. Teachers Chandra Parrott and Sharon Barker started the program, and they say they have noticed a huge change in the young ladies. Barker says, ” have noticed transitions with their attitudes. With their behavior. I see grades improving. They are excited when they get their progress report. They excited bout being in the program.”

The girls dress up for the program every Wednesday and wear pearls that were provided to them. “When they put on their dress clothes and put pearls around their neck, they transform into another person. The attitudes change. They don’t want to get messy. They are pretty all day. They are respectful young ladies.”

Many of the girls are given clothing from a small clothing closet at the school. If you would like to donate NEW clothing, contact Williamson Middle Grades Academy, at (251)221-3411.