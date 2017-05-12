What’s Working: “Classy Girls Wear Pearls” Program Teaching Girls Manners

By Published:

A program at Williamson Middle Grades Academy is teaching girls to dress for success. The program is called “Classy Girls Wear Pearls.” The girls are taught life skills and manners. The goal is to teach them to how to act like young ladies. Teachers Chandra Parrott and Sharon Barker started the program, and they say they have noticed a huge change in the young ladies. Barker says, ” have noticed transitions with their attitudes. With their behavior. I see grades improving. They are excited when they get their progress report. They excited bout being in the program.”

The girls dress up for the program every Wednesday and wear pearls that were provided to them. “When they put on their dress clothes and put pearls around their neck, they transform into another person. The attitudes change. They don’t want to get messy. They are pretty all day. They are respectful young ladies.”

Many of the girls are given clothing from a small clothing closet at the school. If you would like to donate NEW clothing, contact Williamson Middle Grades Academy, at (251)221-3411.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s