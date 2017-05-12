WAIT IS OVER: Mayor Nominates Mark Sealy as Mobile Fire Chief

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Less than 24 hours after a News 5 Investigation, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has announced his selection for Mobile Fire Chief.

Stimpson says the job has been offered to District Chief Mark Sealy, who was one of five finalists for the position of Chief of Mobile Fire-Rescue. Stimpson hopes the Mobile City Council will confirm Sealy’s nomination when they meet on Tuesday.

“After conducting in depth interviews of all finalists, the selection committee unanimously selected Sealy as the top candidate for fire chief,” Stimpson tweeted.

Sealy is a 25-year veteran of the department who has been serving as a District Chief. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Science, a Paramedic License, and numerous technician-level certificates.

On Thursday night, News 5’s Chad Petri investigated the three-year absence of a Fire Chief in Mobile in a special report, “Where’s the Chief?” The following morning, Stimpson called the press conference to announce Sealy as his pick.

The tenure reached 1,288 days without a Fire Chief at Mobile Fire-Rescue, drawing ire from many in the department. News 5 learned that morale has been low of late due to under-staffing and lack of direction at the top of the department.

Sealy addressed the issue when asked at the press conference by News 5’s Cassie Fambro.

“Certainly morale could always use improvement,” Sealy said. “That’s going to be one our priorities. We’re going to put decision-making back in the hands of [our firefighters] to a certain extent, give them ownership to an extent. We need to empower them.”

Sealy also talked about the staffing issues brought up in News 5’s Special Report, such as many of the firetrucks riding with three firefighters instead of the recommended four.

“Certainly staffing always needs to be addressed,” Sealy said. “The amount of people we have on the trucks is certainly something we’re going to look into.”

